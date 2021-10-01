One taken to hospital after house fire in Christchurch

A person was taken to hospital after a house fire in Christchurch on Thursday night.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson said one person received burns and suffered smoke inhalation in the fire on Opawa Rd, near Ensors Rd, about 11pm.

St John spokesman Gerard Campbell said a person was transported to Christchurch Hospital by ambulance in a moderate condition.

Four crews were called to the small fire, which was in a bedroom. It had extinguished itself by the time firefighters arrived at the scene.

The fire is not thought to be suspicious.