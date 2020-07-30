Outcome of fatal Burwood house fire investigation 'weeks or months' away

The fire on Vivian St. Photo: Supplied

It could be weeks or months before more details about the cause of the house fire that killed two children in Christchurch is known.

Eight-year-old Braydon Mulligan-Gibson and nine-month-old Arianna Mulligan-Cooke perished when the Vivian St, Burwood, house they were in went up in flames on July 14.

It is believed the fire was caused by a fan heater that was left on in Arianna’s room.

Said Detective Sergeant Colin Baillie: “As far as the wider examination around the heater and the electrics in the house, all that has been overseen by detectives in that area.

“Those things are still part of the ongoing investigation and, to be fair, it will be, I would suggest, weeks or months before the fire investigators conclude their report.

“To surmise on what may or may not have happened, from a police perspective, would be unfair on the family, who are going through a hell of a lot at the moment and investigations are still to be concluded,” he said.

Police and fire investigators at the scene. Photo: Geoff Sloan

Braydon and Arianna’s funeral was held last week at The Piano: Centre for Music and the Arts.

A Givealittle page to support the family had raised close to $193,000 by Thursday afternoon.