Thursday, 30 July 2020

Outcome of fatal Burwood house fire investigation 'weeks or months' away

    By Matt Slaughter
    1. Star News
    2. Christchurch

    The fire on Vivian St. Photo: Supplied
    The fire on Vivian St. Photo: Supplied
    It could be weeks or months before more details about the cause of the house fire that killed two children in Christchurch is known.

    Eight-year-old Braydon Mulligan-Gibson and nine-month-old Arianna Mulligan-Cooke perished when the Vivian St, Burwood, house they were in went up in flames on July 14.

    It is believed the fire was caused by a fan heater that was left on in Arianna’s room.

    Said Detective Sergeant Colin Baillie: “As far as the wider examination around the heater and the electrics in the house, all that has been overseen by detectives in that area.

    “Those things are still part of the ongoing investigation and, to be fair, it will be, I would suggest, weeks or months before the fire investigators conclude their report.

    “To surmise on what may or may not have happened, from a police perspective, would be unfair on the family, who are going through a hell of a lot at the moment and investigations are still to be concluded,” he said.

    Police and fire investigators at the scene. Photo: Geoff Sloan
    Police and fire investigators at the scene. Photo: Geoff Sloan
    Braydon and Arianna’s funeral was held last week at The Piano: Centre for Music and the Arts.

    A Givealittle page to support the family had raised close to $193,000 by Thursday afternoon.

     

    suv-updated-banner.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter