Outcome of fatal Burwood house fire investigation 'weeks or months' away

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Eight-year-old Braydon Mulligan-Gibson and nine-month-old Arianna Mulligan-Cooke perished when the Vivian St, Burwood, house they were in went up in flames on July 14.
It is believed the fire was caused by a fan heater that was left on in Arianna’s room.
Said Detective Sergeant Colin Baillie: “As far as the wider examination around the heater and the electrics in the house, all that has been overseen by detectives in that area.
“Those things are still part of the ongoing investigation and, to be fair, it will be, I would suggest, weeks or months before the fire investigators conclude their report.
“To surmise on what may or may not have happened, from a police perspective, would be unfair on the family, who are going through a hell of a lot at the moment and investigations are still to be concluded,” he said.
A Givealittle page to support the family had raised close to $193,000 by Thursday afternoon.