Outgoing Christchurch councillor leaves behind 'more friends than foes'

James Gough.

Long-serving Christchurch city councillor James Gough is leaving the council to take up a job in the private sector.

Gough, 39, will step down as councillor for Fendalton Ward ahead of the October local body elections.

He is set to take up a role as executive director of The Terrace, where he will work alongside his uncle, Antony Gough, who built the hospitality and office complex on Oxford Tce after the quakes.

Gough released a statement on Wednesday announcing he "won’t be seeking re-election as a city councillor in the 2025 local body elections".

"Serving our city as the councillor for the Fendalton Ward has been one of the great privileges of my life," Gough said.

"Stepping down on your own terms is a luxury not all councillors are afforded, and while it’s impossible to please everyone in this role, I hope to leave with more friends than foes. If I’ve made a meaningful difference to Christchurch, then every moment’s been worth it.

Gough's local government journey started on the community board in 2007 before he was elected to the city council in 2010, four months before the devastating February 22, 2011, earthquake.

"Those few moments (during the quake) changed our city forever. I stood for council wanting to help shape Christchurch’s future. For the next five terms, I’ve had the honour of doing just that."

"Throughout that time, I’ve maintained active links to the private sector through governance, investment, and advisory roles. While council has always been my core role, those experiences broadened my perspective and allowed me to bring commercially grounded insights to the table – especially in places where simply increasing rates was never an option. I’ve valued the opportunity to work through complex challenges with a pragmatic, outcomes-driven mindset.

"There have been wins and losses along the way, but I believe I got more right than wrong. One thing I’ve come to deeply appreciate is that a city without a strong and vibrant heart is a city without a soul. ‘Donut cities’ don’t work, and much of my energy has gone into ensuring our central city thrives. That’s been a key focus in my roles as Chair of the Development Forum and, more recently, as Central City Revitalisation portfolio lead. I’ve always prioritised tangible, deliverable outcomes over virtue signalling.

"For me, it’s always been about people. My approach has been to apply a business lens with a people focus – delivering what matters most for the residents of the city I love.

"I’m proud to have played a role in many initiatives, including the Development Contributions Rebate Scheme for inner-city housing, the Barrier Sites Policy (“Dirty 30”), securing a 30,000-seat capacity for the new stadium, the Cost Share Agreement, the global insurance settlement, Hagley Oval, the Old Municipal Chambers reinstatement, Urban Polo, Electric Avenue, and the restoration of Mona Vale Homestead.

"I’ve also valued the smaller local wins, like the Bishopdale Library rebuild, the Hartley Avenue Overbridge repairs, the Garden Road bridge rebuilds, the restoration of the ‘Bath House’ at Mona Vale, the ‘Serenade’ sculpture in Fendalton Park, or even down to the right-turn arrow at Harper Avenue.

"Christchurch is, hands down, the best city in the world. A Goldilocks city that’s “just right.” Our people are remarkable, our natural environment is a gift, and our city is big enough to matter yet small enough to stay connected and try new things. I feel incredibly fortunate to call it home.

"The time feels right for the next chapter. Family has always been my foundation. My wife and I have three wonderful young children who remind me daily why I do what I do. They continue to shape my priorities as I transition into contributing from a different vantage point in the private sector.

"What I’ve enjoyed most at council is working constructively to solve problems, applying a commercial mindset to move the dial on what matters. I’ve tried to bring to council how I try to live my life: to do good and leave things in a better place than I found them.

"I’ve never been driven by the politics and have always felt comfortable working across political lines. While I’ve found less joy in increasingly ideological environments where common sense gives way to dogma, I’m energised by working with capable, outcome-focused people to add value. That’s where I believe I can contribute best, and that’s the path I’m following.

"I’ve been fortunate to contribute across both public and private sectors, with governance roles at Gough Group, Christchurch City Holdings, Countrywide Residential, Canterbury Development Corporation, Aether Pacific Pharmaceuticals, the Canterbury District Health Board, and as Chair of Venues Ōtautahi.

"I currently serve as an independent director of Canterbury Rugby and Te Rūnanga o Waihao Holdings, and Chair of Civic Building Ltd – a joint venture with Ngāi Tahu Property. I’m also a director of The Terrace and Transwaste, and an independent advisor for Development West Coast.

"Being recognised as a Chartered Fellow of the New Zealand Institute of Directors in 2022 was an honour, but what I value most is the depth of insight these roles have offered, especially in commercial strategy, corporate finance, and long-term decision-making across sectors such as property, infrastructure, investment, economic development, health, and sport. It’s work I find professionally and personally fulfilling, especially when it leads to outcomes that benefit others."

Gough said his "commitment to Christchurch remains constant", despite not being on the council.

"I’ll be dedicating myself full-time to property and governance, and I’m excited to take on the role of Executive Director at The Terrace – a company I’ve served as a director since 2021, working alongside my uncle, Antony Gough, who founded the development.

"Antony and I have always been close, and I previously worked with him at Hereford Holdings before entering Council. I have huge admiration for what he’s achieved, not just commercially, but in helping shape a post-quake Christchurch that is bolder, better, and more connected than what came before.

"At 76, he’s earned the right to enjoy more holidays and ease off the daily pressure. I want to acknowledge Antony’s extraordinary vision, drive, and contribution, not only to The Terrace and the property sector, but to Christchurch. I’ve learned a great deal from him, and admire his relentless optimism, practical wisdom, and commitment to investing for the future. I’ll bring my own style – though likely not as brightly dressed – to build on that legacy.

"Although my focus is shifting, my love for our community isn’t. I intend to stay connected at a grassroots level by standing for the Fendalton-Waimairi-Harewood Community Board this October.

"I’ll be running alongside Bridget Williams for Community Board, and David Cartwright – a well-respected and experienced former Chair and Deputy Chair of the Community Board – who will be standing for the Fendalton Ward Council seat under the Independent Citizens banner. If elected, the ward will be in capable hands. David brings stability, a strong understanding of local government and business, and a deep connection to our community.

"I also want to acknowledge Mayor Phil Mauger and my fellow councillors. It’s been a privilege to serve alongside passionate and dedicated people who care deeply about our city. Mayor Phil has been a breath of fresh air – grounded, generous, and someone who genuinely wants Christchurch to thrive. I’ve especially appreciated his common-sense approach and good humour, even in challenging moments. I’ve thoroughly enjoyed working with Phil and wish him every success ahead.

"Christchurch is my home, and my passion for our city will never change. Above all, thank you for your trust, support and encouragement over the years. It’s been a truly rewarding journey, and I look forward to contributing in new and meaningful ways in the years ahead. Here’s to new challenges, fresh opportunities – and a bit more time with family and friends."

