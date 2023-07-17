Oxygen leak prompts school evacuation

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Multiple fire appliances and support units were called to the leak near central Christchurch about 10am this morning.
Witnesses said they saw a cloud of white gas coming from a work site on St Asaph St.
Parts of the nearby Christchurch Hospital and the entire inner-city block around St Asaph St and Hagley Ave were cordoned off by police and Fire & Emergency NZ.
FENZ Station officer Richard Hobbs said the hospital's main liquid oxygen supply pipe was inadvertently hit by a digger during maintenance work.
"There's no real risk to public health as such," he said.
"It just creates an extension of our flammability range. So really the key was just to evacuate, cordon and make sure that there were no active sparks or anything that was going to cause issues."
- Geoff Sloan, Public Interest Journalism
- Additional reporting RNZ