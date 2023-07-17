Oxygen leak prompts school evacuation

Hagley School in Christchurch was evacuated this morning after a digger damaged the hospital's main oxygen supply pipe.

Multiple fire appliances and support units were called to the leak near central Christchurch about 10am this morning.

Witnesses said they saw a cloud of white gas coming from a work site on St Asaph St.

Parts of the nearby Christchurch Hospital and the entire inner-city block around St Asaph St and Hagley Ave were cordoned off by police and Fire & Emergency NZ.

Hagley Ave was cordoned off as firefighters worked to contain the oxygen leak. Photo: Geoff Sloan

The cordon near was lifted and the school's students returned to class shortly before noon.

FENZ Station officer Richard Hobbs said the hospital's main liquid oxygen supply pipe was inadvertently hit by a digger during maintenance work.

"There's no real risk to public health as such," he said.

"It just creates an extension of our flammability range. So really the key was just to evacuate, cordon and make sure that there were no active sparks or anything that was going to cause issues."

- Geoff Sloan, Public Interest Journalism

- Additional reporting RNZ