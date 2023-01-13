Pair arrested after $100k burglary from Christchurch couple

Hugh and Janene Burnett were stripped of all sentimental belongings after thieves ransacked their Christchurch home. Photo: Supplied

Two people have been arrested and a large amount of property recovered after $100,000 worth of belongings - including baby clothing and wedding rings - were stolen from a Christchurch couple.

Hugh and Janene left for a camping trip on Thursday last week, and their Richmond home was locked up to protect their belongings while they enjoyed their vacation away.

They arrived back on Sunday morning to find their garage was broken into and their truck missing, with a rogue mountain bike sitting on the drive.

The couple couldn’t even walk into their home, the burglars had ransacked their house to the point where belongings had cluttered up the entrance. Every room was littered with precious items.

Burglars stole the couple’s wedding rings and dress, along with the warranties and evaluations of the jewellery. All their electronics had been taken, among which a 42-inch television and amp speakers.

The couple’s nursery was also targeted, with everything ready for their new baby due in March also ransacked and stolen.

Thieves also stole the couple’s passports and their truck.

Police this afternoon said they’d executed search warrants at two addresses in the Christchurch suburb of Shirley and Northcote yesterday.

Hugh and Janene Burnett. Photo: Supplied

“A significant amount of the property was recovered from two properties thanks to information and help from our community, plus some extensive police work,” Detective Senior Sergeant Tania Jellyman said.

“We are thrilled to be able to return the property to the victims,” Jellyman said.

A 24-year-old woman and 53-year-old man, both from Christchurch, have been jointly charged with the burglary.

They will be appearing before the Christchurch District Court today.

“It’s a timely reminder to make your homes as safe as possible to deter thieves,” Jellyman said.

“In addition to the usual precautions of locking all doors and windows, keeping valuables out of sight and recording serial numbers, as these victims did, it’s good to note that trusted neighbours can help too.

"Keep an eye out for each other and let them know when you are away. Helping each other by simply clearing each other’s mailboxes can be a way to deter burglars,” she said.