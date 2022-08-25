Pair charged over 'objectionable publication'

Two people have been arrested in Christchurch in relation to alleged offences under the Films, Videos, and Publications Classification Act 1993.

A police spokesperson said tonight that a man has been charged with two counts of distributing an objectionable publication and one count of failing to carry out obligations in relation to a computer search.

A woman has been charged with distributing an objectionable publication, failing to carry out obligations in relation to a computer search and obstructing police.

Both have been bailed to appear in the Christchurch District Court on August 31.

"As these matters are due before the courts, police have no further comment."