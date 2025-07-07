Papanui house destroyed in fire

A large fire at a vacant house in Christchurch on Sunday night is being treated as suspicious.

Fire and Emergency NZ crews from the Redwood, Ilam, Christchurch City and Anzac stations were called to the single-storey house on Grassmere St, Papanui, at 5.53pm on Sunday.

By the time they arrived, the fire was well involved and large plumes of smoke were seen drifting over the area.

A nearby resident told Chris Lynch Media the house appeared to have been completely destroyed in the fire.

The fire crews had fully extinguished the blaze by about 9pm.

No one was inside the building at the time but the fire was being treated as suspicious.

A fire investigator was called to the scene on Monday to determine the cause.