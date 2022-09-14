Papanui Library to close from next week for upgrade

Papanui Library. Photo: Newsline

The Papanui Library is set to close for six weeks so it can be refurbished and get a change of layout.

The library will close on September 19 and reopen on October 31.

The NZ Post and Christchurch City Council customer service desk will remain open as normal from Monday-Friday, 9am-5pm.

Council head of libraries and information Carolyn Robertson said the work at Papanui Library is part of a 10-year refurbishment programme for the city's libraries.

“Papanui Library is one of the busiest libraries in our network, and we know the many customers will appreciate the spring refresh we have planned.

“When Papanui Library reopens, visitors will find a rearranged layout that will make things easier for customers, new flooring, roofing and bathrooms, internal and external painting, a renewed air conditioning system and landscaping.

“The customer service area received its own upgrade recently, so it doesn’t need a lot of work, apart from new carpet and painting, which we’ll do outside opening hours,” Robertson said.

A temporary wall will be installed between the library and customer service area, allowing visitors to continue to enter through the front door.

To make room for the worksite, the parking area directly behind the library will be closed off for this period, including the row of parking spots closest to the back of the library. The rest of the car park will stay open as normal.

During the closure, items cannot be returned to Papanui Library. However, they can be left at libraries around the city and Banks Peninsula. The nearest alternative libraries are Fendalton Library, Redwood Library and Ōrauwhata: Bishopdale Library.

From September 19, any items held for pick-up at Papanui Library will instead be available at Fendalton Library, unless another site is requested.