Paraglider crashes at Taylors Mistake

Police are responding to reports of a paraglider crash in Canterbury. Photo: George Heard

Emergency services have been called to a paragliding crash at Taylors Mistake near Christchurch.

A police spokeswoman said a paraglider crashed on a hill near Taylors Mistake Rd about 1.35pm on Monday.

One person is understood to have been injured and a rescue helicopter has been called to the scene.

The police spokesperson said they cannot confirm the injury details at this stage.

A St John ambulance and fire crews from the Sumner station are at the scene.

The location is difficult for the Westpac Rescue Helicopter to reach and it dropped equipment to rescuers who are attending a patient.