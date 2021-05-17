Monday, 17 May 2021

Breaking News 2.15 pm

Paraglider crashes at Taylors Mistake

    1. Canterbury
    2. Christchurch

    Police are responding to reports of a paraglider crash in Canterbury. Photo: George Heard
    Police are responding to reports of a paraglider crash in Canterbury. Photo: George Heard
    Emergency services have been called to a paragliding crash at Taylors Mistake near Christchurch.

    A police spokeswoman said a paraglider crashed on a hill near Taylors Mistake Rd about 1.35pm on Monday.

    One person is understood to have been injured and a rescue helicopter has been called to the scene.

    The police spokesperson said they cannot confirm the injury details at this stage.

    Police are responding to reports of a paraglider crash in Canterbury. Photo: George Heard
    Police are responding to reports of a paraglider crash in Canterbury. Photo: George Heard
    A St John ambulance and fire crews from the Sumner station are at the scene.

    The location is difficult for the Westpac Rescue Helicopter to reach and it dropped equipment to rescuers who are attending a patient.

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1_0.png

     

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter