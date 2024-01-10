Paraglider rescued from rocks at Taylors Mistake

Taylors Mistake surf lifesaver Will Simmons in a club inflatable rescue boat. ​PHOTO: SUPPLIED

A surf lifesaver has described the tricky rescue of a paraglider in heavy swells who crashed onto rocks at Taylors Mistake.

Will Simmons and Callum Gard were on duty on Saturday when they saw a paraglider in trouble about 3.30pm.

“We could see him dropping, dropping, dropping, so we launched the boat out and got there as fast as we could,” said Simmons.

He said paragliders in the area aim for the wind updraft to help them hover above Whitewash Head in Scarborough.

“This guy miscalculated pretty badly and missed the updraft.”

The surf lifesavers were concerned if the paraglider landed in the water in a rocky area known as the Giant’s Eye, he could drown.

“Knowing that they’ve got all the ropes and everything attached to their kite, it would be pretty horrible to land in the water and be able to keep afloat,” said Simmons.

Simmons and Gard arrived at the site in an inflatable rescue boat within five minutes.

“I said to my crew person (Gard), ‘he’s on the rocks, he’s on the rocks, time for a rock rescue’.”

It was a relief the paraglider managed to land uninjured on the rocks instead of in the water.

Simmons had to manoeuvre the IRB close to the rocky outcrop the paraglider was standing on, while Gard helped the paraglider step onto the vessel.

“It was pretty sketchy to position the boat right up against the rocks.”

When they arrived there were heavy swells which risked the boat and their safety.

“It was pretty much a split second, quick step off into the boat, then getaway rather than being pushed into the rocks.”

Simmons held the IRB in position just long enough for the paraglider, aged in his 30s, to get onboard before jetting off.

“We had to get out of there before the next wave hit.

“I don’t know how he would have managed to get from where he was back up the hill. He needed us to bring him back to shore.”

The paraglider was grateful for the rescue.

“He was kind of shaken up, but as soon as we touched down on the rocks, you could tell he kind of brightened up a wee bit.”

Simmons said the man was an experienced paraglider but unfamiliar with the area.

“That’s what caught him off guard.”

The two lifesavers administered a health check before taking the paraglider back to the clubhouse where they parted.