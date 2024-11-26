Paraglider seriously injured after fall in Christchurch

Photo: File image

One person has been airlifted to Christchurch Hospital in a serious condition after a paragliding incident near Sumner.

A police spokesperson said emergency services were called to Summit Rd about 9pm on Monday after reports a person had fallen while paragliding.

Hato Hone St John sent an ambulance and a helicopter to the scene. The injured person was airlifted to Christchurch Hospital in a serious condition.