Tuesday, 26 November 2024

Paraglider seriously injured after fall in Christchurch

    1. Canterbury
    2. Christchurch

    One person has been airlifted to Christchurch Hospital in a serious condition after a paragliding incident near Sumner.

    A police spokesperson said emergency services were called to Summit Rd about 9pm on Monday after reports a person had fallen while paragliding.

    Hato Hone St John sent an ambulance and a helicopter to the scene. The injured person was airlifted to Christchurch Hospital in a serious condition.