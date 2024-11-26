Paraglider seriously injured after fall in Christchurch

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
One person has been airlifted to Christchurch Hospital in a serious condition after a paragliding incident near Sumner.
A police spokesperson said emergency services were called to Summit Rd about 9pm on Monday after reports a person had fallen while paragliding.
Hato Hone St John sent an ambulance and a helicopter to the scene. The injured person was airlifted to Christchurch Hospital in a serious condition.