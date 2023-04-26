Parents speak of pain at losing teacher son

Tributes for Isaac Levings were placed outside his classroom at Elmwood Normal School.

The grieving parents of Christchurch primary school teacher Isaac Levings say he became separated from his friends after a concert in Wellington, got lost, and accidentally drowned in the harbour.

His parents Charles and Margaret told the New Zealand Herald the pain of their youngest son’s death will remain with them for years to come.

"It’s a hell of a shock. We’re coming to terms with the fact we won’t have Isaac but it doesn’t make it any better," Charles Levings said.

The 25-year-old’s body was found by police in the harbour on Friday.

Isaac Levings grew up in Avonhead in Christchurch as a content child who developed a mischievous sense of humour as he got older and kept everyone on their toes, Margaret Levings said.

"We just had joy for 25 years."

Margaret had worked part-time at Russley School and Charles had worked at Avonhead School after spending 34 years as a principal at various schools.

But Charles said it was a surprise to both of them when Isaac decided in his final year of high school that he wanted to be a teacher.

He went on to study at Canterbury University and got his first job at Elmwood Normal School, where he has worked for the last five years and was adored by his pupils.

Isaac had a lot of fun at school, was allowed to be himself, and could try different strategies to work with the children, Margaret said.

Floral tributes and other trinkets, including a new basketball with "you were the most wonderful teacher, we will all miss you" written on it, piled up outside Isaac’s classroom door following his death.

Isaac was particularly keen on basketball and has been described by one parent as an incredible sportsman who often went along to watch his pupils’ games at the weekend.

"As parents, it’s so heartening to think that he was so much valued and so much loved because he had the same love for the kids", Charles said.

The tributes were removed on Tuesday afternoon and given to Isaac’s family so the children could start fresh on Wednesday morning.

Charles said some of the pupils were traumatised by the loss of their teacher and will be receiving professional support.

Isaac’s whānau have collectively shared the painful grief of losing him but Margaret said she has found strength in family and her faith.

She said the Wellington police were amazing and she was grateful Isaac’s body was discovered soon after he was reported missing.

Isaac was staying with friends in Wellington when he disappeared.

He was last seen at Queens Wharf after attending the concert by band The 1975 at TSB Arena on Wednesday night last week.

He became separated from his friends after the concert, became disorientated, and his phone had gone flat.

The alarm was raised when he didn’t return to where he was staying.

A friend contacted Isaac’s older brother James the next day and James then got in touch with his parents.

"That was so much out of character for Isaac. Isaac’s really well organised," Charles said.

James then flew to Wellington with a cousin to talk to police.

Isaac, Margaret, Charles, and James Levings.

They and other family members flooded the police station, Charles said.

Police put out a public appeal for any information about Isaac’s whereabouts and started searching the harbour on Friday, where his body was found later that day.

Charles said Isaac became lost after the concert and it was an accidental drowning.

In 2021, the body of 30-year-old Sandy Calkin was also found in the water near Queens Wharf.

He was last seen by friends on Courtenay Place about 1am, and CCTV footage showed him walking north on Queens Wharf near Shed 6 a short time later.

Calkin’s father Roger has advocated for balustrades to be installed along the most dangerous parts of the wharf area.

Charles agreed with him.

"If it was a swimming pool or a construction site, you would have health and safety people coming around throwing fines at you because it is potentially quite dangerous."

Margaret said Isaac’s death would bring renewed focus to the issue.

"When you’ve got large gatherings of people, if there are hazards around, then you have to put security around.

"If you haven’t got fencing, then you need some people to make sure everybody gets off the dangerous area."

Wellington City Council has confirmed it’s investigating enhanced edge definition and further fencing to deter people from accessing the wharf edge.

Isaac’s body was flown from Wellington back to Christchurch on Tuesday.

"We’re delighted to have Isaac back with us in Christchurch. It’s going to help with our grief process," Charles said.