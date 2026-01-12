Parked car hit in dangerous driving rampage

Video footage has emerged of a reckless driver on a dangerous rampage through an affluent Christchurch suburb over the weekend.

The Nissan Tiida can be seen doing burnouts and racing along Hackthorne Rd in Cashmere at high speed.

The driver of the Nissan kept going after hitting at least one parked vehicle.

The rampage was posted on Saturday to Instagram by a user with the profile unknown__ben10.

The footage was then shared to a Christchurch Reddit page.

The Nissan Tiida clipped at least one parked vehicle along Hackthorne Rd. Photo: Supplied

The Reddit post read: "Hackthorne Road, some kids popped a car and hit two parked cars in the process (vid is a little bit sped up)."

It also received an overwhelmingly negative response from Reddit commenters.

One Reddit user said: "Live on that road. Called the police. Waited. Nothing. That’s why they do it, it’s ridiculously easy to get away with."

Another wrote: "Get the wet bus ticket prepped for when they're caught."

Police have been contacted for comment.