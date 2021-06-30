Parking in Christchurch's CBD about to get more expensive

A parking meter in the Christchurch CBD. Photo: Geoff Sloan

The cost of on-street metered parking and some off-street parking in Christchurch’s city centre is increasing.

The fee for on-street metered parking in the city centre will rise to $4.50 an hour from July 12, while the fee at the two council-owned parking buildings in the city centre will also go up.

At the Lichfield Street parking building, the hourly parking rate will rise from $2.80 to $4 for those parking between 6am and 6pm.

The hourly night-time rate will increase from $2.50 to $3.50. This is the first fee increase at the Lichfield Street parking building since it opened in 2017. The all day rate of $15 will remain unchanged.

At the Christchurch Art Gallery car park, the parking fee will go up to $2 per half hour.

“We are increasing our metered on-street parking fees to bring them more into line with Auckland, Wellington and Dunedin where the cost of on-street parking in the heart of the CDB is generally between $4 and $5 an hour," said Steffan Thomas, council's traffic operations manager.

Over the next few months, the cost of using some city council-run services and facilities will also change.

From August 1, He Puna Taimoana, New Brighton’s hot salt water pools, will introduce peak pricing at weekend sessions, evening sessions from 5.30pm and during school and public holidays. These sessions will cost an extra $1.

Off-peak sessions and member pricing will remain the same.

The fee changes were signalled when the city council consulted over its 2021-31 Long Term Plan.

It will be the first increase to the cost of on-street metered parking since the 2011/12 financial year.

Meanwhile, credit card transaction fees will be removed from all city council on-street parking meters.

From July 1, some hireage fees for community facilities will also change.

"We have simplified our criteria for how we charge for using these facilities after feedback from the public," said John Filsell, council's head of community support, governance and partnerships.

"We will contact our regular hirers directly with information about how this will affect them."

And in October, charges at council-owned recreation and sport facilities will change. For example, the cost of going for a swim will increase by 10 cents for a child, by 30 cents for an adult, and by 80 cents for a family of four.

“We will be providing our regular customers with more information about how the pricing changes might affect them nearer to the time," said council head of recreation, sports and events Nigel Cox.