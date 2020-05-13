Parking tickets return to Christchurch

Parking tickets are back in Christchurch. Photo: RNZ

Parking tickets are coming back under level 2 in Christchurch.

Christchurch City Council will resume parking enforcement tomorrow in the central city under alert level 2.

It's to ensure there is a turnover of car parks for customers and patrons supporting businesses.

"With many people returning to their central city workplaces and shops, cafes and restaurants reopening, we need to make sure we are actively managing the supply of parking by enforcing the parking time limits,’’ said council city services general manager David Adamson.

"That means people parking in metered parking spaces will need to pay.

"We will also be resuming charging at both our Lichfield St and Christchurch Art Gallery parking buildings."

Charging for both on-street and council operated car parking buildings will recommence on Monday, May 18.

Adamson says parking officers will show some leniency for the first couple of days by putting fliers on people’s cars rather than tickets, but normal enforcement will resume from May 18.

"We’ll be keeping a close eye on the Oxford Tce and Cashel Mall to ensure only authorised vehicles are in those areas.

"If vehicles are parking and unloading in these pedestrian areas it will make it difficult for pedestrians to keep their physical distance so we will be policing this and issuing infringement notices if necessary."

Adamson said from Monday the council will also resume policing the bus lanes to ensure people are not parking in them or driving along them at unpermitted times.

“With social distancing on buses and traffic likely to return to more normal levels under alert level 2, we want to help ensure that buses are running on time.’’