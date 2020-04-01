'Part of me died with her': Devastated dad finds daughter's body

April Morel died on Monday after slipping and falling from a cliff in Diamond Harbour. Photo: Facebook

A father who lost his daughter after she fell from a cliff in Banks Peninsula on Monday while running says a part of him died with her.

April Morel, 35, went missing on Monday after going for a run with the family dog in Diamond Harbour.

A desperate search by her father, Don Martin, ended sadly later that day when he found her body lying on the rocks below a cliff. She had slipped and fallen in wet weather, Stuff reported.

She had been cooped up inside her father and step-mother's home in Diamond Harbour for most of the day due to a combination of poor weather and Covid-19 lockdown restrictions.

Her stepmother, Caroline Martin, told Stuff the 35-year-old fitness fanatic, who was a yoga teacher while also training to be a fitness instructor, left to go for a short walk and a bit of a jog with the family's dog, Mac, shortly after 1pm.

"I said to her, just be careful out there, it's wet. She's walked those tracks thousands of times before," she said.

"She is a very strong person, a very fit person, and not the sort of person that takes incredible risks or anything. She just needed to get out into nature."

Morel would often go for walks along the track and stop for some yoga or sit on a bench and look at the view.

About 3.30pm her father started wondering where his daughter was.

"I initially went out and walked a portion of the track on my own and realised it was a fruitless search, it's a bit like which way do you go?" he said.

About four-and-a-half hours after Morel left home her father feared an accident on the cliff edge.

He then rang a friend with a boat and called police about 6.20pm.

"I said we're intending to go into the water, I'm alerting you of the fact that she's missing and that the light was fading and there was an incoming tide."

They launched the boat at Purau and went around the coastline looking for Morel until they found her body near Church Bay on rocks at the base of a cliff about 7pm.

"Being first on the site was quite a horrific thing.

"The tide was coming up quite rapidly, so I went to shore, and got her as high out of the water as I possibly could and we waited for Coastguard."

About 15 minutes later the Coastguard helped transfer Morel's body to Naval Point, Lyttelton. Mac was later found by a Diamond Harbour resident who looked after him overnight.

Martin and his wife returned to the spot where Morel likely fell on Tuesday.

He said there were obvious slip marks where she went over the cliff. It's believed she either slipped on a wet tree root or pine needles and she lost her footing.

He said he loved his daughter "deeply".

"A part of me died with her."

Morel's death was "absolutely shocking", said Caroline Martin.

"This girl gallivanted around the world ... we worried when she was in India, we worried when she was in Thailand, we worried when she was in all sorts of places and for her to die on our own doorstep in a place that we've always felt really safe is just, you can't process it, we're all completely stunned."

Morel was staying along with her American boyfriend at her father and stepmother's home as their plans to travel were delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

"We were thrown into a cell which was good because it gave us a chance to spend some time with April."

Morel's sister, Zoey Walker, 24, speaking on behalf of the rest of the family, told Stuff April was their "rock".

"She touched everyone with her beautiful smile, crazy laugh, witty sense of humour and wisdom.

"She was a breath of fresh air, strong, driven, confident, smart and beautiful beyond words."

Morel loved to travel and dancing under the stars for hours was one of her favourite things to do.

"Her family and friends will always remember her when they look up to the sky, we know that she will be the brightest star in the galaxy. We will always carry her in our hearts … as a beautiful soul like her will never be forgotten."

She loved her three neices, Eillow, Mia and Cleo, "more than anything the world".