'Passionate about climate justice': Riccarton High filmmaker captures protest

A budding young Christchurch filmmaker is aiming to raise awareness about climate change through her short film on the School Strike 4 Climate.

Rahil, a year 10 student at Riccarton High School, made the film during the protest in Christchurch on April 9.

The 14-year-old said she posted the film because "I'm passionate about climate justice, and recently attended the School Strike 4 Climate in Christchurch".

"I took some footage and interviews while I was there, and collated it into a cinematic video that I'm quite proud of."

Thousands of students took the Friday off school to march in the protest, taking their demands to Parliament and clashing with Christchurch's mayor.

They marched from Cathedral Square to the Civic building with local demands including investment into green and free public transport, greater emphasis on climate education, and to stop development of the Tarras airport.

A scene from Rahil's film. Image: Screenshot

Lucy Grey, one of the organisers in Christchurch, told RNZ she was angry with government inaction and wanted to highlight that Pacific island nations were already baring the brunt of the climate chaos now making itself felt around the globe.

"I'm really angry, the government needs to be doing more and they need to be taking a lot more urgent action because our future is at risk and it's us that are going to be suffering the brunt of Climate change," she told RNZ.

"Our Pacific islands are already sinking and if we don't do something about it now, we're not going to do anything about it, ever."

Grey said local activism was important, too, and pointed to three demands from students in Christchurch that, if met, would have immediate and tangible benefits.

"We have three demands. Those are . . . (Christchurch Airport) has bought a plot of land down in Tarras and want to build an airport and we're saying we can't afford to put anymore carbon emissions that are in the air currently. One of our demands is the government stop expanding Tarras airport.

"Another is getting the government to put lots of effort and resources into climate education ... and our third demand is free public transport for everybody and that means free buses. That's really important to us because it would help get cars off the road."

