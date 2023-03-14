Pedestrian critically injured in Chch crash

Emergency services at the scene of a crash on Owens Terrace, Christchurch. Photo: NZ Herald

A pedestrian has been taken to hospital with critical injuries after they were struck by a car in Christchurch.

A police spokesperson said emergency services were called to the collision between a car and a pedestrian on Owens Terrace, Sockburn, at 3.15pm.

“One person is reported to be injured. Motorists are asked to avoid the area while emergency services respond.”

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said one person was taken to Christchurch hospital in a critical condition.