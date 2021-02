Emergency services respond to a crash in Fendalton on Thursday. Photo: George Heard

A pedestrian has been struck by a car in Fendalton.

Emergency services were called to the incident at the intersection of Memorial and Clyde Rds about 8.20am on Thursday.

Christchurch city cuncillor Aaron Keown, who was at the scene, said a person is on the ground covered in a sliver blanket and a car is parked where it shouldn't be.

A St John spokesman said a person has been taken to Christchurch Hospital in a moderate condition.