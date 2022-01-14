Pedestrian hit by car, person seriously injured in Christchurch

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Emergency services were called to the first incident on Fitzgerald Ave at 9.30pm on Thursday.
A police spokesperson said it involved a pedestrian being struck by a car.
They reportedly suffered moderate to serious injuries and were transported to hospital by ambulance.
It involved two vehicles and the driver and passenger from one car were injured.
The passenger had to be removed from the car by Fire and Emergency NZ and reportedly had serious injuries. The driver had minor injuries, the spokesperson said.
"The driver of the second car appears to have been uninjured."
- By Devon Bolger