Pedestrian hit by car, person seriously injured in Christchurch

The crash on Innes Rd involved two vehicles and the driver and passenger from one car were injured. Photo: George Heard

A pedestrian was struck by a car and another person was seriously injured in two separate crashes on Christchurch roads overnight.

Emergency services were called to the first incident on Fitzgerald Ave at 9.30pm on Thursday.

A police spokesperson said it involved a pedestrian being struck by a car.

They reportedly suffered moderate to serious injuries and were transported to hospital by ambulance.

Police were called to the two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Rutland St and Innes Rd about 11.20pm. Photo: George Heard

The other incident was at the intersection of Rutland St and Innes Rd at 11.20pm on Thursday.

It involved two vehicles and the driver and passenger from one car were injured.

The passenger had to be removed from the car by Fire and Emergency NZ and reportedly had serious injuries. The driver had minor injuries, the spokesperson said.

"The driver of the second car appears to have been uninjured."

- By Devon Bolger