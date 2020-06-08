Monday, 8 June 2020

Updated 3.00 pm

Pedestrian seriously injured in motorway crash

    The scene of the crash. Photo: Geoff Sloan
    A pedestrian has been seriously injured in a crash involving a truck on Christchurch's Southern Motorway.

    Emergency services were at the scene of the crash which occurred about 1.40pm on Monday between Curletts Rd and Barrington St.

    A police spokesperson said the pedestrian has been seriously injured.

    The motorway's southbound lane has been closed to traffic between the Barrington St on ramp and Curletts Rd. The lane is expected to remain closed for a "number of hours", the police spokesperson said.

    Southbound traffic is being diverted to Barrington St via Jerrold St South. 

    The northbound motorway lane is open but police are warning motorists to avoid the Barrington St, Lincoln Rd and Whiteleigh St area due to significant congestion caused by the closure.

    The Serious Crash Unit is investigating.

    Photo: Geoff Sloan
    Image: Google
