Perfect partners highlight Pawgust

Dan Shepherd and his guide dog Ezra help raise awareness for Blind Low Vision NZ guide dogs. Photo: Supplied

Dan Shepherd would not be here today if it were not for his perfect match, Ezra, the guide dog who saved his life.

Shepherd welcomed Ezra, a labrador retriever cross, into his family in October 2021.

Within the first two weeks of having him, Ezra saved Shepherd’s life as a woman backed out of her driveway quite fast – and Ezra decided they were not going to walk any further and put on the brakes.

“We stopped and suddenly her car was right in front of me. If I was still using my white cane, she would have killed me or at least pushed me onto the footpath. Ezra finds and gets what I need. I trust him.”

Shepherd, who lives in St Albans, was diagnosed with Retinitis Pigmentosa when he was 15-years-old and reached out to Blind Low Vision NZ for help.

“The condition has taken away my peripheral vision and I previously accessed the orientation and mobility service for my white cane use, and I was put on a waitlist for a guide dog,” he said.

The St Albans resident said he waited 19 years to reach out for help, as when he was diagnosed as a teenager it was a lot to process and it took him awhile to become comfortable and accept being identified with a disability.

“It was a process for me to be happy being identified as a person with a disability.

"I have two boys, aged seven and four, and it was when the eldest was about two-and-a-half that he was becoming more mobile and wanted his dad to be active in his life.

"That was my motivation, to be a part of their lives.”

Dan Shepherd and his guide dog Ezra. Photo: Supplied

Shepherd said working with Ezra is freeing as he can trust him to make the best decisions for both of them.

It was unlike with the white cane he was using before where he had to process the information it was giving him and make decisions from that.

“He is the perfect match. It is that feeling of freedom.

"For the first time I was able to walk at my own pace, I got matched with a dog who helps bring awareness.

"He has confidence in new places which in turn gives me confidence to do new things, that is a real important part for me.”

Shepherd works at Blind Low Vision NZ as the head of access and awareness, and said there was a three-year wait before he was matched with Ezra as the matching process was quite intense.

“My walking speed was tracked so Ezra is matched to my walking speed, I am a bigger guy so I needed a bigger dog who would be able to stop me from walking when necessary.

“I also travel for work so Ezra is good in new places and likes meeting new people.”

He said it takes about $100,000 to train a guide dog, which is one of the main challenges.

“It is why we need campaigns Pawgust to put dogs in the community.

"The dogs go through a 19-week training programme before a final test which only two out of six dogs’ pass.

"This is why we need more funding to breed more dogs who will be successful.”

Pawgust involves people and their pets walking or running during the month of August to help raise vital funds for Blind Low Vision NZ guide dogs.

Sign up to Pawgust at www.pawgust.com.au

By Briar Allen