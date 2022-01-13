Person airlifted to hospital after falling off cliff in Christchurch

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A St John spokesperson said they were called to the incident about noon on Thursday.
A helicopter and an ambulance were sent to the scene. The person was transported to hospital with moderate injuries.
A reporter at the scene said the helicopter hovered above the area for about 15 minutes before winching the person, who was on the side of a cliff, to safety.
It is understood the person fell. Another person was seen further down the bank, assisting emergency services.
-By Devon Bolger