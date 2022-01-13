Thursday, 13 January 2022

Person airlifted to hospital after falling off cliff in Christchurch

    A person was transported to hospital after falling from a cliff in Heathcote Valley. Photo: George Heard
    A person has been transported to Christchurch Hospital after falling down a cliff in Heathcote Valley.

    A St John spokesperson said they were called to the incident about noon on Thursday.

    A helicopter and an ambulance were sent to the scene. The person was transported to hospital with moderate injuries.

    A reporter at the scene said the helicopter hovered above the area for about 15 minutes before winching the person, who was on the side of a cliff, to safety.

    It is understood the person fell. Another person was seen further down the bank, assisting emergency services.

    -By Devon Bolger

     

