Person airlifted to hospital after falling off cliff in Christchurch

A person was transported to hospital after falling from a cliff in Heathcote Valley. Photo: George Heard

A person has been transported to Christchurch Hospital after falling down a cliff in Heathcote Valley.

A St John spokesperson said they were called to the incident about noon on Thursday.

A helicopter and an ambulance were sent to the scene. The person was transported to hospital with moderate injuries.

A reporter at the scene said the helicopter hovered above the area for about 15 minutes before winching the person, who was on the side of a cliff, to safety.

It is understood the person fell. Another person was seen further down the bank, assisting emergency services.

-By Devon Bolger