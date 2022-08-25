Thursday, 25 August 2022

Person attacked with hammer at The Warehouse in Christchurch

    1. Canterbury
    2. Christchurch

    Police were called after a woman attacked a man with a hammer at The Warehouse Eastgate last night.

    A police spokeswoman said they were called to the store on Buckleys Rd, Linwood, about 5pm on Wednesday.

    St John said one person was transported to hospital with moderate injuries.

    A 27-year-old woman was due to appear in Christchurch District Court today on a charge of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

     

     

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter