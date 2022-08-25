Person attacked with hammer at The Warehouse in Christchurch

Police were called after a woman attacked a man with a hammer at The Warehouse Eastgate last night.

A police spokeswoman said they were called to the store on Buckleys Rd, Linwood, about 5pm on Wednesday.

St John said one person was transported to hospital with moderate injuries.

A 27-year-old woman was due to appear in Christchurch District Court today on a charge of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.