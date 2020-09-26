Person critical after incident at Christchurch Adventure Park

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A person has been flown to hospital in a critical condition after an incident at Christchurch Adventure Park this afternoon.
A St John spokeswoman said the service was called at 12.48pm and transported the patient to Christchurch Hospital by helicopter.
No further details about the patient or the incident were available.
The adventure park in the south of the city includes mountain bike trails, zip-lining, and hiking.