Saturday, 26 September 2020

Person critical after incident at Christchurch Adventure Park

    1. Star News
    2. Christchurch

    A person has been flown to hospital in a critical condition after an incident at Christchurch Adventure Park this afternoon.

    A St John spokeswoman said the service was called at 12.48pm and transported the patient to Christchurch Hospital by helicopter.

    No further details about the patient or the incident were available.

    The adventure park in the south of the city includes mountain bike trails, zip-lining, and hiking.

    NZ Herald

     

    suv-updated-banner.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter