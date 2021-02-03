Person in critical condition after car rolls on Christchurch highway

63i2qox62kxr5s26v4z6fpxevi.jpg Police were alerted to a car that rolled between Ryans Rd and Bentley St at around 6:40am on Wednesday. Photo: Hamish Clark

A person is in a critical condition after a car rolled in Christchurch this morning.Police were alerted to the accident, on Russley Rd (State Highway 1) between Ryans Rd and Bentley St about 6.40am.

A St John spokesman said one person was being taken to Christchurch Hospital in a critical condition.

Traffic was down to one lane on the road, and motorists are asked to avoid the area and to expect delays.

"We thank motorists in advance for their patience."

It is the second serious crash on Russley Rd in just over a month. Benjamin Simon Furze (29) died in a crash on December 30.

Two other people sustained serious injuries in the crash, which is under investigation.