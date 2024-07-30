Person in critical condition after incident at ice-skating rink

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A person is in critical condition after an incident at a Christchurch ice-skating centre on Tuesday morning.
St John said they were called to the Alpine Ice Sports Centre on Brougham St, Opawa, about 11am.
"Two ambulances and a rapid response vehicle responded to the scene and treated and transported one patient to Christchurch Hospital in a critical condition."
Police directed any questions to St John but told Stuff someone appeared to have had a fall.
Fire and Emergency NZ staff were also called to the centre after reports of a medical event.
A staff member at the ice-skating rink told Stuff the centre has been closed for the day out of respect.
Stuff reported some employees at the centre appeared visibly upset following the incident.