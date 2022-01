It's understood the incident involved a vehicle at the carwash. Photo: Getty Images/stock

An investigation is underway after a person was injured in an automated carwash facility in the suburb of Ferrymead today.

The incident was reported to police just after 10am.

Police said the person received critical injuries and has been taken to hospital.

Two ambulances and a rapid response vehicle treated one patient and took the person to Christchurch Hospital.

It's understood the incident involved a vehicle at the car wash.

WorkSafe has been advised.