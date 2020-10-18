Sunday, 18 October 2020

Person critically injured in Rolleston, police investigating

    Police are investigating after an incident in Rolleston left a man in critical condition early on Sunday morning.

    Police were called to the scene at about 1:20am where a person was unresponsive in a vehicle.

    Others at the scene rendered medical attention and the man was transported by ambulance to Christchurch Hospital where he remains in intensive care, a police spokeswoman said.

    Inquiries into the circumstances of the incident are ongoing.

    Stuff has reported it was a teen who suffered critical injuries and he was travelling in an overloaded car when he became ill.

