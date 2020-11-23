Person dies after workplace incident in Christchurch

A person has died in a workplace incident in Christchurch.

A police spokeswoman said they were notified about the incident in Wigram at 2.10pm on Monday and were still at the scene this afternoon.

"We will issue an update proactively when we are able to."

The Herald understands a person has died. A St John spokesman said emergency services were called to the business on McAlpine St.

An ambulance and a rapid response unit were also sent to the scene.

The spokesman referred further queries to police.

Worksafe has been notified.