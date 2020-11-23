Monday, 23 November 2020

3.35 pm

Person dies after workplace incident in Christchurch

    1. Canterbury
    2. Christchurch

    A person has died in a workplace incident in Christchurch.

    A police spokeswoman said they were notified about the incident in Wigram at 2.10pm on Monday and were still at the scene this afternoon.

    "We will issue an update proactively when we are able to."

    The Herald understands a person has died. A St John spokesman said emergency services were called to the business on McAlpine St.

    An ambulance and a rapid response unit were also sent to the scene.

    The spokesman referred further queries to police.

    Worksafe has been notified.

     

    NZ Herald

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1_0.png

     

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter