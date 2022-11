The crash scene near the roundabout at Buchanans Rd and Pound Rd in Christchurch. Photo: George Heard

Police have confirmed one person has died following the serious crash between a car and a motorcycle in Pound Rd, Christchurch on Tuesday.

"They were transported to hospital however they have now sadly died," a police spokesperson said.

The crash occurred at bout 5.45am in Pound Rd, between Yaldhurst and Buchanans Rds.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.