Person dies following horror Belfast crash

One person has died following a crash in Belfast, Christchurch last week that left five people hospitalised.

Police said they were called to the two-vehicle crash on Main North Rd just after 1.30pm on Thursday, March 26.

Five people were transported to hospital by ambulance with injuries ranging from moderate to serious.

"Sadly, one person died in hospital last night," police said in a statement this morning.

Another person remains in hospital in a stable condition, while the other three people were discharged at an earlier date.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.