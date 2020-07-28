Person feared dead in house fire, investigators at scene

Fire investigators were at the McLeans Island property this morning. Photo: Geoff Sloan

One person is feared dead in a house fire at McLeans Island in Christchurch.

Emergency services were called to the home on Conservators Rd at 7.19pm on Monday.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokeswoman said fire investigators were at the scene on Tuesday morning.

"There is still one person unaccounted for," she said.

FENZ southern shift manager Brent Dunn said four crews were called to the fire.

"The house was well ablaze when we arrived," he said.

Four fire crews are at the McLeans Island home. Photo: File

Shortly before 11pm, Dunn said the fire was out, but that firefighters would be there "all night".

Three investigators and two trucks remained at the house. Dunn directed further queries to police.

A police spokeswoman said officers were assisting firefighters at the house, which is south of Christchurch Airport.

"At this stage, one person is believed to be unaccounted for," she said.

She said staff were back at the property on Tuesday morning and the investigation into the fire is continuing.

"We will look to provide a more detailed update later today. Until that time we can't comment any further."