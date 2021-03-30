Tuesday, 30 March 2021

10.30 am

Person found dead, two others allegedly assaulted at Christchurch property

    1. Canterbury
    2. Christchurch

    Emergency services were called to the incident on Tripp Place, Ilam, this morning. Photo: George Heard
    Police are investigating after a person was found dead at a property in Christchurch where two other people were allegedly assaulted.

    Emergency services were called to the incident after reports of an assault on Tripp Place, Ilam, about 8.15am on Tuesday.

    Superintendent Lane Todd said on arrival they located a person deceased inside the property.

    Initial indications suggest it was self-inflicted.

    Two other people at the property were allegedly assaulted and have been taken to hospital with moderate injuries.

    "Police are not seeking anyone else in relation to this incident, those involved are known to each (other)."

    A scene guard will be in place at the property and inquiries are ongoing into the circumstances, he said.

    NZ Herald

