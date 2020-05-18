Person hospitalised after house fire in Christchurch

Three fire trucks attended the scene of a house fire in Christchurch. Photo: File

One person was taken to hospital in a moderate condition after a serious house fire in Christchurch.

Emergency services were called to the blaze in a garage on Strathfield Ave in Dallington at 9.17pm on Sunday.

Fire and Emergency shift manager Brent Dunn said when crews got to the property the garage was well ablaze.

"One person has been taken to hospital and treated for smoke inhalation. They are in a moderate condition," Dunn said.

He said the fire, which had spread through a large three-car garage, had been extinguished thanks to three crews who were sent out.

A fire investigator was at the scene on Monday morning.