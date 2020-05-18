Person hospitalised after house fire in Christchurch

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Emergency services were called to the blaze in a garage on Strathfield Ave in Dallington at 9.17pm on Sunday.
Fire and Emergency shift manager Brent Dunn said when crews got to the property the garage was well ablaze.
"One person has been taken to hospital and treated for smoke inhalation. They are in a moderate condition," Dunn said.
He said the fire, which had spread through a large three-car garage, had been extinguished thanks to three crews who were sent out.
A fire investigator was at the scene on Monday morning.