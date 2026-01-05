Person injured after falling from Taylors Mistake cliff

Taylors Mistake beach. Photo: Supplied

A person was airlifted to hospital after falling off a cliff at Taylors Mistake in Christchurch.

Police said the person appeared to have significant injuries.

They believed a boat was used to get the person to lifeguards, who then met the rescue helicopter on land.

St John crews were notified just after noon on Sunday and responded with the rescue chopper.

"Surf Life Saving New Zealand can confirm surf lifeguards at Taylors Mistake this afternoon responded to an incident where a person fell from rocks at Moki Point near Taylors Mistake beach," it said.

"Sumner Coastguard and a rescue helicopter were also tasked."

"Three surf lifeguards responded by IRB and rescue board, supporting a paramedic who had been winched to the location by helicopter.

"The surf lifeguards went on to the rocks and assisted the paramedic in transporting the person, who had severe trauma related injuries, into the helicopter basket to be winched into the helicopter."