Person injured after re-entering burning house

It took firefighters about two hours to tackle the house fire on Bayley Pl. Photo: NZME

Two people were injured in a house fire in Spreydon.

Multiple fire crews from the Christchurch Central, Wigram and Spreydon stations were called to the blaze on Bayley Pl shortly after 11pm on Tuesday.

Shift manager Jill Higgison said the house was well alight when firefighters arrived.

An ambulance was called to the scene to treat a person who had been burned.

Sarah McElroy, who lives on the corner of Bayley Pl and Neville St, said she woke up around 9.30pm to the sound of sirens nearby.

“I thought it sounded quite close, but I didn’t think much of it at first,” she said.

“I figured it might be someone getting pulled over, then I heard another siren and thought it sounded very close – that’s when I ran to my mum’s room and saw these lights coming through the curtain.

“I thought: ‘Oh no, this doesn’t seem right’.”

The fire-damaged house on Bayley Pl. Photo: NZME

After running outside, McElroy spotted orange smoke coming down the street.

“I yelled ‘fire’ to my mum, we grabbed the key to our gate and ran down the street.”

McElroy said the street was littered with police, ambulances and fire engines.

McElroy said the property belonged to a man who had been a good friend over the years. She said he was a “lovely man” who often walked past their house with his dog.

“We started speaking to him and slowly became good friends,” she said.

“He actually helped us put a wire up to stop my dog from escaping through our hedge, so a really lovely guy.”

McElroy spotted the man sitting on the ground, holding his dog and clearly in shock. She approached him and checked to make sure he was alright, noticing he was holding a gauze pad to the back of his head.

“My mum said he needed a blanket, so I got a blanket and wrapped it around him. He thanked me and told me he’d bring it back to me, but I said he should keep it.”

Looking towards the property, McElroy saw the front of the property was completely engulfed by flames.

“I was nearly in tears,” she said.

The four fire crews tackled the flames for about two hours, Fire and Emergency NZ said.

St John said two people were taken to Christchurch Hospital with moderate injuries.

“It was scary hearing the sirens and seeing another house in flames,” said McElroy.

Fire investigators were at the scene of the property yesterday morning.

A Fire and Emergency NZ staff member at the scene said the owner re-entered the property after initially escaping, which is what caused his injury.

“That’s the takeaway from this incident, not to return to the property for anything once you exit,” the staff member said.

-By Nathan Morton