Friday, 14 May 2021

8.00 am

Person injured in house fire near Christchurch

    1. Canterbury
    2. Christchurch

    Photo: File
    Photo: File
    One person has been injured in a house fire near Christchurch overnight.

    Emergency services were called to the fire on McLeans Island Rd near Miners Bank Rd about 11.10pm on Thursday.

    A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said crews from the Redwood and Wigram stations battled the blaze and a tanker from Kirwee was sent to help due to a lack of water.

    He said the house was significantly damaged in the blaze and crews had left the scene about 4.30am this morning.

    St John spokesman Gerard Campbell said one person received moderate injuries and was taken to Christchurch Hospital.

    A fire investigator will be at the scene this morning in a bid to determine the cause. 

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1_0.png

     

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter