Person injured in house fire near Christchurch

One person has been injured in a house fire near Christchurch overnight.

Emergency services were called to the fire on McLeans Island Rd near Miners Bank Rd about 11.10pm on Thursday.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said crews from the Redwood and Wigram stations battled the blaze and a tanker from Kirwee was sent to help due to a lack of water.

He said the house was significantly damaged in the blaze and crews had left the scene about 4.30am this morning.

St John spokesman Gerard Campbell said one person received moderate injuries and was taken to Christchurch Hospital.

A fire investigator will be at the scene this morning in a bid to determine the cause.