Person injured in Upper Riccarton house fire

A house fire broke out at Homer Pl, Upper Riccarton, just before midnight on Tuesday, leaving one person injured.

The person was transported to the hospital where they received treatment for burns on their hands.

The fire, which was well-involved by the time first responders arrived, was put out overnight.

The fire was said to have started in the kitchen, with severe damage leading to the house being cordoned off.

Said a Fenz spokesperson: "Fire and Emergency crews were called to a fire at a single-story house in Upper Riccarton, just before 12am.

"The house was well involved in the fire when crews from Wigram, Spreydon and Ilam arrived, and they remained at the scene overnight working to extinguish the fire.

"Crews that attended were able to ascertain that the fire was accidental."

A police spokesperson said police were not required at the scene.

No further investigation will take place.