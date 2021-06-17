Person killed after being hit by car at Christchurch shopping centre

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A police spokesperson said officers were called to the incident at the Bush Inn Centre, Upper Riccarton, at 2.40pm on Thursday.
"A person has died following a collision with a vehicle in a car park on Riccarton Rd, Christchurch."
The person, who was reportedly trapped under a car, died at the scene.
A witness said the person trapped under the car was freed and then covered with a blanket.
Fire, police and ambulance are all at the scene.
A St John spokesman referred all inquiries to police.
The area around the incident was cordoned off.
-Additional reporting NZ Herald