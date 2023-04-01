Person left with serious injuries in early morning crash

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The serious crash unit has attended a single vehicle accident on the Main Road, near Mt Pleasant early Saturday morning.
One person was taken to hospital with serious injuries after Fire and Emergency first responders from Christchurch Central and Woolston had administered first aid.
The accident happened about 1.20 am though the road was open again by 6 am. Hato St. John have also been approached for comment.