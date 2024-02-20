Person in serious condition after Aranui assault

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A person was taken to hospital in a serious condition after being stabbed in Christchurch on Monday morning.
Police were called to the incident on Eureka St, Aranui, about 10am.
A police spokesperson said one person was arrested in relation to an assault.
Police are still making inquiries to determine what happened.
One patient was transported to hospital in a serious condition.
The spokesperson said the alleged offender was charged with wounds with intent to injure/reckless disregard.
They were due to appear in the Christchurch District Court yesterday.