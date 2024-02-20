Tuesday, 20 February 2024

Person in serious condition after Aranui assault

    Eureka St, Aranui. Photo: Google
    A person was taken to hospital in a serious condition after being stabbed in Christchurch on Monday morning.

    Police were called to the incident on Eureka St, Aranui, about 10am.

    A police spokesperson said one person was arrested in relation to an assault. 

    Police are still making inquiries to determine what happened.

    One patient was transported to hospital in a serious condition.

    The spokesperson said the alleged offender was charged with wounds with intent to injure/reckless disregard. 

    They were due to appear in the Christchurch District Court yesterday.

     