Person in serious condition after Aranui assault

Eureka St, Aranui. Photo: Google

A person was taken to hospital in a serious condition after being stabbed in Christchurch on Monday morning.

Police were called to the incident on Eureka St, Aranui, about 10am.

A police spokesperson said one person was arrested in relation to an assault.

Police are still making inquiries to determine what happened.

One patient was transported to hospital in a serious condition.

The spokesperson said the alleged offender was charged with wounds with intent to injure/reckless disregard.

They were due to appear in the Christchurch District Court yesterday.