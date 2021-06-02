Wednesday, 2 June 2021

Person in serious condition at Christchurch Hospital after assault

    1. Canterbury
    2. Christchurch

    A person has been seriously injured after an assault in Christchurch yesterday.

    A police spokesperson said officers were called to the incident on Cypress St, Linwood, about 4pm on Tuesday.

    The spokesperson said police found the injured person alone near the intersection with Ruru Rd.

    The person was taken to Christchurch Hospital by ambulance in a serious condition.

    The police investigation continues.

     

