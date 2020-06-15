Person seriously hurt after car crashes down bank

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Emergency services were called to the crash on Bridle Path Rd in Ferrymead about 3.10pm today.
A St John spokesman said an ambulance took the injured person to Christchurch Hospital.
Initial reports were that one person has been seriously injured, a police spokesperson said.
The road was closed and diversions were in place.
"Motorists should avoid the area and expect delays."
A rescue helicopter was sent to the scene, but has been stood down.