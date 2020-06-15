Person seriously hurt after car crashes down bank

Police divert traffic along Cameron Hill Cr after the crash closed Bridle Path Rd from the intersection of Ferry Rd and Main Rd. Photo: Christchurch Transport Operations Centre

A person has been seriously injured after a car went down a bank in Christchurch.

Emergency services were called to the crash on Bridle Path Rd in Ferrymead about 3.10pm today.

A St John spokesman said an ambulance took the injured person to Christchurch Hospital.

Initial reports were that one person has been seriously injured, a police spokesperson said.

The road was closed and diversions were in place.

"Motorists should avoid the area and expect delays."

A rescue helicopter was sent to the scene, but has been stood down.