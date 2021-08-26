Person seriously injured by car crash on Lincoln Rd

Firefighters needed cutting equipment to free a seriously injured person from a motor vehicle following an accident on Lincoln Rd in Hillmorton on Thursday evening.

Emergency services were called to the scene of a two-car crash near the Black Horse Hotel about 4.45pm.

Once extricated from the wreckage, the person was taken by St John to Christchurch Hospital.

The road in the vicinity of the accident was closed while the serious crash unit examine the scene.