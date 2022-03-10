Thursday, 10 March 2022

Person seriously injured in crash near Lyttelton Tunnel

    One person has been seriously injured in a crash near the Lyttelton Tunnel roundabout early this morning.

    Emergency services were called to the crash at 4am.

    A police spokesperson said a single vehicle was involved.

    The person was transported to Christchurch Hospital with serious injuries and two others who received minor injuries were treated at the scene.

    The serious crash unit has been advised.

    A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson said one person was initially trapped in the vehicle but crews managed to free them.

    -By Devon Bolger

    NZ Herald

