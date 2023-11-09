Person taken to hospital after crash near Lyttelton Tunnel

One person was taken to hospital after a two-car crash blocked the tunnel into Lyttelton yesterday afternoon.

The crash on Tunnel Rd, Heathcote Valley, was reported at 3.15pm on Wednesday.

A police spokesperson said the crash blocked two lanes on the Christchurch side of the tunnel before the vehicles were towed.

A St John spokesperson said an ambulance and two rapid response vehicles were called to the scene.

“Three people were assessed by the ambulance crew at the scene, with one of those transported to Christchurch Hospital in a moderate condition.”