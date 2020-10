Photo: CTOC

A person has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after an incident on Lincoln Rd in Christchurch today.

Police were initially called to reports a person had been seen on the State Highway 76 overpass bridge above Lincoln Rd at about noon on Wednesday.

A St John ambulance transported the person to Christchurch Hospital.

The road was closed between Lyttelton St and Whiteleigh Ave in Addington after the incident. Lincoln Rd reopened about 1pm.