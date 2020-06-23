Person taken to hospital after motorway crash

Photo: Soraya King

One person has been taken to hospital after a crash on Christchurch's Southern Motorway.

The two-vehicle crash about 11am on Tuesday occurred on State Highway 76, east of the Curletts Rd on-ramp.

"We took one person to Christchurch Hospital with moderate injuries," said a St John spokesman.

The crash scene has now been cleared. Motorists were advised to take extra care in the area, especially considering the wet conditions.

A Christchurch Transport Operations Centre spokesperson said the crash caused some delays.

"Due to a crash eastbound on SH76 Christchurch Southern Motorway, east of Curletts Rd on-ramp, motorists are advised to take extra care and expect some delays."

A police spokesperson said they were still looking into the cause. Officers at the scene were controlling traffic.

"Traffic was building up on the eastbound lane from Curletts Rd towards Brougham St but it appears to be clear now."

Photo: Soraya King