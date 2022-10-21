Person trapped after Banks Peninsula crash

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Fire crews had to free a person who became trapped in a vehicle after a crash on Banks Peninsula early this morning.
Emergency services were called to the crash on Charteris Bay Rd just before 1am on Friday.
Four people were treated by ambulance staff, including one patient with critical injuries and another who was seriously hurt.
The trapped person had to be freed from the vehicle by fire crews. Three patients were transported to Christchurch Hospital.